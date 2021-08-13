Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abraham Accords Marks 1st Anniversary
From left, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House on September 15. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
News Updates
Abraham Accords
Israel
United Arab Emirates

Abraham Accords Marks 1st Anniversary

The Media Line Staff
08/13/2021

The Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States marks its one-year anniversary.

The accords were announced on Aug. 13, 2020. Bahrain later joined the accords. They were signed more than a month after they were announced, on Sept. 15, 2020, by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

The accords were the first publicly stated normalization of relations between an Arab country and Israel since the peace pacts signed between Israel and Egypt in 1979, and Israel and Jordan in 1994. Israel later normalized relations in what is also known as part of the Abraham Accords with Sudan and Morocco.

Since Israel and the UAE normalized relations, the two countries have opened up diplomatic missions and exchanged ambassadors. Earlier this summer, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a visit to the UAE, the highest-ranking Israeli representative to do so since the signing. About 200,000 Israelis have visited the UAE since the agreement and trade between the two nations has reached $675.2 million.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.