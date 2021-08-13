Abraham Accords Marks 1st Anniversary

The Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States marks its one-year anniversary.

The accords were announced on Aug. 13, 2020. Bahrain later joined the accords. They were signed more than a month after they were announced, on Sept. 15, 2020, by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and US President Donald Trump, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

The accords were the first publicly stated normalization of relations between an Arab country and Israel since the peace pacts signed between Israel and Egypt in 1979, and Israel and Jordan in 1994. Israel later normalized relations in what is also known as part of the Abraham Accords with Sudan and Morocco.

Since Israel and the UAE normalized relations, the two countries have opened up diplomatic missions and exchanged ambassadors. Earlier this summer, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a visit to the UAE, the highest-ranking Israeli representative to do so since the signing. About 200,000 Israelis have visited the UAE since the agreement and trade between the two nations has reached $675.2 million.