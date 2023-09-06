Donate
ADL CEO Greenblatt Criticizes Elon Musk for Fanning Flames of Antisemitism
Elon Musk
Anti-Defamation League
Jonathan Greenblatt
Antisemitism

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2023

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has criticized business magnate Elon Musk for supporting an antisemitic campaign while contemplating legal action against the civil rights organization. In a recent tweet, Musk suggested suing the ADL for defamation and blamed the group for causing advertisers to leave his struggling social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Greenblatt’s remarks follow Musk’s interactions with far-right figures who initiated the campaign to ban the ADL from the platform. “It is profoundly disturbing that Elon Musk spent the weekend engaging with a highly toxic, antisemitic campaign on his platform,” Greenblatt said.

The conflict comes as the ADL reported a surge in antisemitic incidents across the US, linking to a map detailing nearly 4,000 episodes of harassment, violence, and vandalism last year. Greenblatt stressed that the real issue is the safety of the Jewish community in the face of increasing antisemitism.

Musk previously sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate for reporting a rise in hate speech under his management, claiming it harmed his advertising business. Twitter/X has not commented on the matter.

