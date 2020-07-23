Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Twitter condemnation. Zalmay Khalilzad (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan
airstrike
Government
Taliban
homecoming
prisoner exchange
Zalmay Khalilzad

Afghan Villagers Accuse Gov’t of Bombing Taliban Homecoming

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2020

Eyewitnesses say at least 14 people, including several children, were killed on Thursday in Afghanistan’s western Herat Province when government aircraft struck homecoming festivities for Ghulam Nabi, a Taliban fighter who had just been freed from jail. Nabi was released in a prisoner exchange that was part of an agreement between the Taliban and the United States to expedite intra-Afghan peace talks. Some reports say Nabi’s young son was among those wounded in the airstrike. Among those who condemned the attack was US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who helped engineer the deal signed earlier this year in Doha, Qatar. “In Herat, photos and eyewitness accounts suggest many civilians including children are among the victims of an Afghan airstrike,” he tweeted. “We condemn the attack and support an investigation.” Prisoner exchanges were a major sticking point following the deal, with the government in Kabul initially digging in its heels.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.