Algeria Labels French Colonization a State Crime, Seeks Apology and Reparations 

Algeria adopted a sweeping new law on Wednesday that brands France’s 132-year rule over the North African country as a state crime and formally seeks an apology and reparations from its former colonial power. The measure, approved unanimously by parliament after a highly charged debate, further strains relations between Algiers and Paris, which have been locked in recurring disputes over history, migration, and security.

The legislation covers the period from France’s 1830 landing near Algiers through independence in 1962 and assigns France legal responsibility for the “tragedies” and losses associated with colonial rule. It lists a wide range of abuses, including nuclear tests in the Sahara, extrajudicial killings, torture, forced disappearances, and systematic exploitation of land and resources. The text also makes it a criminal offense for Algerians to glorify colonialism or insult symbols of the independence struggle, with possible prison terms for violators.

Lawmakers adopted the bill in a symbolic session marked by patriotic chants and displays of the Algerian national colors, presenting the move as a defense of what they call an inalienable right to historical justice. Supporters argue the statute anchors national memory in law and strengthens Algeria’s position in any future talks over archives, human remains, and property seized during colonial rule.

France’s Foreign Ministry has denounced the law as a “manifestly hostile initiative” that undermines efforts to rebuild dialogue, while reiterating that Paris will not be drawn into Algeria’s domestic political agenda. Diplomats and analysts say the legislation is largely symbolic in legal terms but could complicate already fragile ties between the two countries.

