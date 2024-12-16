Algeria Summons French Ambassador Over Alleged Intelligence Plot

Algeria’s foreign ministry summoned French Ambassador Stephane Romatet over alleged efforts by France to “destabilize” the North African country, according to local media reports Sunday.

The ambassador was reportedly told of Algeria’s “firm disapproval” of what it described as “provocations and hostile acts” orchestrated by the French Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) foreign intelligence agency, the government-owned El Moudjahid newspaper reported.

The paper claimed French agents had sought to recruit “former terrorists” as part of the alleged plot.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated markedly against the backdrop of Algeria’s detention of acclaimed French Algerian writer Boualem Sansal since Nov. 16.

Francois Zimeray, the 75-year-old writer’s lawyer, stated last month that Sansal was facing charges of “endangering the nation” and emphasized that his client was likely “paying the high price for a French-Algerian relationship that has very much deteriorated.”

Zimeray notes Sansal’s remarks that French colonial rule may have unfairly expanded Algeria’s borders to Morocco’s detriment.

The diplomatic rift between Algiers and Paris began widening this summer with Algeria’s decision to withdraw its ambassador in response to France’s endorsement of Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, which Algeria opposes.

France ruled Algeria first as a colony and then as an internal department of France from 1830 to 1962. The two fought a devastating conflict in which Algeria eventually emerged victorious and independent, but not before hundreds of thousands were killed and displaced and massive political ramifications were dealt to both sides.