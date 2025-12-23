Antisemitism Assertions Trigger Departures at Heritage Think Tank

Several staff members at The Heritage Foundation have departed recently amid internal disputes tied to accusations of tolerating antisemitic elements within conservative circles. These exits, including resignations and terminations, highlight deepening rifts over leadership choices and ideological alignment.

Over a dozen employees from legal, economic, and data teams left or were dismissed in recent days, with many joining Advancing American Freedom, a group started by former Vice President Mike Pence. Heritage Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Andy Olivastro described the moves as stemming from “disruption” and “disloyalty,” stressing that mission alignment remains essential.

Prominent figures like law professor Josh Blackman resigned, criticizing President Kevin Roberts for an “avoidable mistake,” that failed to counter rising antisemitism on the right and damaged the organization’s reputation. Blackman noted that scholars, judges, and advocates distanced themselves, calling the Heritage brand “toxic.” Others, such as John Malcolm and Amy Swearer, also exited amid tensions revealed in a leaked staff meeting held last month.

The controversy traces back to Roberts’ defense of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes, a figure known for antisemitic rhetoric, which some viewed as providing “aid and comfort” to problematic views. Earlier, three board trustees—Robert George, Shane McCullar, and Abby Spencer Moffat—resigned, with Moffat withdrawing major funding. Advancing American Freedom then secured more than $10 million to recruit the departing experts, underscoring wider splits in conservative ranks.

These changes reflect jockeying within Republican circles, where some attribute exits to policy disagreements rather than solely antisemitism concerns.