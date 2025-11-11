Donate
At Least 12 Killed, 20 Injured in Explosion Outside of Islamabad Court
Car damaged by explosion outside of Islamabad district court, November 10, 2025. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Arshad Mehmood
11/11/2025

A large explosion outside the district court complex in Islamabad’s G-11 neighborhood on Monday left at least 12 people dead and as many as 20 others wounded, according to initial reports from the scene.

The blast erupted near a parked vehicle close to the court buildings, damaging nearby cars and shattering windows in surrounding buildings. Witnesses said the area was crowded with lawyers, litigants, and staff when the explosion sent people scrambling for cover.

Rescue teams and security forces arrived within minutes, sealing off the compound and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities said early findings indicate a vehicle was the source of the explosion, though investigators have not confirmed whether it was caused by an explosive device or a gas cylinder.

No group has claimed responsibility, and police have opened a formal investigation to determine what triggered the blast and whether it was part of a wider pattern of attacks.

The incident comes as Islamabad and other major cities face rising security threats, with officials warning of an uptick in terrorist activity across Pakistan in recent weeks.

