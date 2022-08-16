At Least 20 Killed in Bus-Tanker Collision in Pakistan

At least twenty people were killed when a bus collided with an oil tanker in the central Pakistan city of Multan. The crash triggered a fire, which destroyed both the bus and the oil tanker. A police official told Reuters that three buses were racing and one of them crashed into the tanker. The tanker’s driver reportedly fled the scene.

The bus was headed for the southern port city of Karachi. Some of the passengers were burnt completely beyond recognition. Six of the passengers reportedly survived.