Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
At Least 4 Killed in Bomb Attack on Aden’s Governor in Yemen
Aden Port, as seen in June 2013 (Brian Harrington Spier/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Aden
YEMEN
attack

At Least 4 Killed in Bomb Attack on Aden’s Governor in Yemen

The Media Line Staff
10/10/2021

At least four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in southern Yemen in a bombing attack on the convoy for Aden Governor Ahmed Lamas. Lamlas was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Salem al-Suqatri; they both survived the attack. The bomb detonated on Sunday in the Tawahi district of Aden reportedly damaged several buildings in the area.

Lamlas is the secretary general and Suqatri a senior official of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is an ally of the internationally recognized government under a Saudi-backed coalition which has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis. STC has fought with the government for control of Aden and Yemen’s south, however.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and ordered an investigation.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.