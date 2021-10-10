At Least 4 Killed in Bomb Attack on Aden’s Governor in Yemen

At least four people were killed and nearly a dozen wounded in southern Yemen in a bombing attack on the convoy for Aden Governor Ahmed Lamas. Lamlas was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Salem al-Suqatri; they both survived the attack. The bomb detonated on Sunday in the Tawahi district of Aden reportedly damaged several buildings in the area.

Lamlas is the secretary general and Suqatri a senior official of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is an ally of the internationally recognized government under a Saudi-backed coalition which has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis. STC has fought with the government for control of Aden and Yemen’s south, however.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and ordered an investigation.