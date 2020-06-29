Donate
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Balochistan
Pakistan
Stock Exchange
Karachi
terrorism

At Least 6 Killed in Attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2020

At least six people on Monday were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi. According to local media, among the dead were a police sub-inspector, four security guards and one civilian. Following a standoff with Pakistani forces, the four attackers were shot dead, thereby preventing what authorities believe would otherwise have led to a hostage situation. Pakistan’s English-language The Dawn news outlet reported that that the assailants drove a vehicle to the premises and began lobbing grenades before entering the building armed with AK-47 rifles and other explosive materials. The Stock Exchange is located in a high-security zone that houses the headquarters of private banks and leading businesses. Members of the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the assault. The group has waged a lengthy insurgency in Pakistan geared toward gaining autonomy.

