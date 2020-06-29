At Least 6 Killed in Attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange
At least six people on Monday were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi. According to local media, among the dead were a police sub-inspector, four security guards and one civilian. Following a standoff with Pakistani forces, the four attackers were shot dead, thereby preventing what authorities believe would otherwise have led to a hostage situation. Pakistan’s English-language The Dawn news outlet reported that that the assailants drove a vehicle to the premises and began lobbing grenades before entering the building armed with AK-47 rifles and other explosive materials. The Stock Exchange is located in a high-security zone that houses the headquarters of private banks and leading businesses. Members of the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the assault. The group has waged a lengthy insurgency in Pakistan geared toward gaining autonomy.