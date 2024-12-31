At UN, Israel Warns Houthis: Halt Attacks or Face Consequences

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, issued a stern warning to Yemen’s Houthis on Monday, urging them to cease their missile attacks on Israel or face severe consequences. Addressing the UN Security Council, Danon stated that the Houthis risk the same “miserable fate” as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syrian President Bashar Assad if they continue their actions.

Danon’s warning came hours before Israel’s military announced it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, an attack that triggered air raid sirens across the country. Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, a senior Houthi leader, declared the group’s intention to persist with its assaults, describing the missile strikes as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“The pounding of the entity [Israel] continues, and the support to Gaza continues,” al-Houthi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the interception.

Danon emphasized that Israel would not tolerate attacks by Iranian proxies, including the Houthis. “To the Houthis, perhaps you have not been paying attention to what has happened to the Middle East over the past year,” he said, warning that further aggression would result in devastating retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this resolve last week, cautioning the Houthis that Israel was “just getting started” after airstrikes targeted Houthi-linked infrastructure in Yemen, including Sana’a airport and key ports.

The escalation has drawn international attention. Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, expressed grave concern, urging restraint and adherence to international law. “Further military escalation could jeopardize regional stability with adverse political, security, economic, and humanitarian repercussions,” Khiari warned during the Security Council session.

The conflict has also faced criticism. Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, condemned the Houthis’ missile attacks while calling Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Yemen “disproportionate.” He also criticized military actions by US and British forces in the Red Sea region.