Bahrain, Israel Sign Green Passport Agreement

Bahrain and Israel signed a green passport agreement that will allow travel between the two countries. The agreement was negotiated during recent talks between Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani.

The agreement will allow vaccinated Israelis and Bahrainis to avoid quarantine once arriving in each country, and will allow them to enter areas such as restaurants and entertainment venues that require a so-called Green Pass.

The agreement comes in the wake of the announcement earlier this week that Gulf Air, Bahrain’s flagship airline, will begin direct flights to Israel on June 3.

Israel’s Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen in a tweet following the announcement of the agreement, invited her Bahraini counterpart Zayed Rashid Alzayani to return to Israel for another visit. “My friend, I look forward to hosting you again, and this time we will go diving in Eilat!” she tweeted.