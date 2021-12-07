This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Ballistic Missiles Fired on Saudi Capital Riyadh
The north side of the city of Riyadh in a photo from 2011. (Maher Najim/Flickr)
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Houthi rebels
Ballistic Missles

Ballistic Missiles Fired on Saudi Capital Riyadh

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2021

Two ballistic missiles were launched toward the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Monday, according to reports on Saudi state television. The missiles, which are reported to have been fired from Yemen, were intercepted by Saudi air defenses, according to reports. The missiles come after the Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the legally recognized government of Yemen carried out 47 airstrikes  over 24 hours against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Marib province and the capital of Yemen, Sanaa.

Shrapnel from one of the intercepted missiles landed in some residential neighborhoods, without causing any damage, Arab News reported.

“This barbaric and irresponsible behavior by the Houthi militia to attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner contradicts humanitarian principles and violates international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” Saudi Ministry of Defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that in response to the missiles it will start implementing a large-scale operation against the Houthis in an effort to protect innocent civilians. Saudi Arabia said early Tuesday it had launched overnight air raids against targets in Yemen in retaliation.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Djibouti issued statements condemning the firing of missiles on the Saudi capital, as did the Gulf Cooperation Council and the US State Department.

