Bashir Leads Syria Into Uncertain Future With Promises of Inclusion and Stability
Mohamed Bashir, who heads HTS's so-called "Salvation Government", holds a press conference in the rebel-held northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on November 28, 2024. (OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/11/2024

Syria’s new interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has pledged to rebuild the war-torn nation, bring back millions of refugees, and protect all citizens. However, he acknowledged the immense challenges ahead, citing the country’s dire financial situation.

“We have no foreign currency,” Bashir told Il Corriere della Sera, noting that one US dollar is equivalent to 35,000 Syrian pounds. “Financially, we are very bad.” Bashir, who previously led the rebel Salvation Government in northwest Syria, assumed leadership after the 12-day rebel offensive toppled President Bashar al-Assad.

Rebuilding Syria is expected to be a monumental task following a civil war that left hundreds of thousands dead, cities destroyed, and the economy gutted by sanctions. Refugees displaced since 2011 are beginning to return, with thousands crossing back from Turkey this week.

The international community has urged the new leadership, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), to uphold minority rights, facilitate humanitarian aid, and prevent terrorism. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for inclusive governance. However, Washington remains cautious, with HTS still designated as a terrorist organization.

The transition also marks a shift in regional power dynamics, weakening Iran’s influence while bolstering Israel’s security posture. Israeli airstrikes in Syria have targeted Assad’s remaining weapons stockpiles, with Defense Minister Israel Katz aiming to establish a “sterile defense zone” in southern Syria.

