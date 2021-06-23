Bliken, Lapid to Meet Next Week in Rome

Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will travel to Rome on Sunday to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the first meeting with a member of US President Joe Biden’s cabinet. Blinken will be in Rome as part of a European trip.

Blinken and Lapid spoke by phone twice last week following the swearing in of the new Israeli government on June 13. Lapid met Blinken last month when the US secretary of state flew to Jerusalem in the wake of a cease-fire that ended 11 days of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The meeting comes following the sixth round of talks in Vienna to bring Iran back into compliance with the nuclear deal it signed with the world powers in 2015, and to bring the US back to the agreement that it left in 2018.