Blinken Speaks With Family of Robert Levinson, Missing in Iran for 14 Years

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, on the 14th anniversary of his abduction in Iran.

The family announced nearly a year ago that they believed their husband and father died in Iranian custody, based on information they received from US officials.

Blinken said in a statement that he spoke with the family on Tuesday. “The United States will never forget Bob Levinson,” he said.

“We call on the Iranian government to provide credible answers to what happened to Bob Levinson and to immediately and safely release all U.S. citizens who are unjustly held captive in Iran. The abhorrent act of unjust detentions for political gain must cease immediately,” Blinken said in the statement.

Levinson, of Coral Springs, Florida, was a private investigator and a part-time consultant for the CIA. He disappeared in 2007 on Iran’s Kish Island during what was first described as a work trip for private firms but later was revealed as a rogue CIA operation. He was 58 at the time of his disappearance.

Up until the months before Levinson’s family announced that he was dead, Iran said it was treating his disappearance as a missing persons case.