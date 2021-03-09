Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Speaks With Family of Robert Levinson, Missing in Iran for 14 Years
This image was e-mailed anonymously to Levinson’s family in 2011. (US Federal Bureau of Investigation)
News Updates
Antony Blinken
Robert Levinson
Iran
missing

Blinken Speaks With Family of Robert Levinson, Missing in Iran for 14 Years

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, on the 14th anniversary of his abduction in Iran.

The family announced nearly a year ago that they believed their husband and father died in Iranian custody, based on information they received from US officials.

Blinken said in a statement that he spoke with the family on Tuesday. “The United States will never forget Bob Levinson,” he said.

“We call on the Iranian government to provide credible answers to what happened to Bob Levinson and to immediately and safely release all U.S. citizens who are unjustly held captive in Iran.  The abhorrent act of unjust detentions for political gain must cease immediately,” Blinken said in the statement.

Levinson, of Coral Springs, Florida, was a private investigator and a part-time consultant for the CIA. He disappeared in 2007 on Iran’s Kish Island during what was first described as a work trip for private firms but later was revealed as a rogue CIA operation. He was 58 at the time of his disappearance.

Up until the months before Levinson’s family announced that he was dead, Iran said it was treating his disappearance as a missing persons case.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.