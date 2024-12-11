Blinken Urges Syrian Opposition To Uphold Rights and Prevent Tyranny’s Return

The United States has reaffirmed its support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. In a press statement issued on December 10, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken emphasized that Syria’s future must be determined by its people, free from external interference, and in alignment with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

The US envisions a transition process that results in inclusive, non-sectarian governance adhering to international standards of transparency and accountability. Blinken stressed the need for the new government to protect minority rights, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and prevent Syria from becoming a haven for terrorism or a threat to neighboring countries. Additionally, the US called for securing and safely destroying any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles in the country.

“All nations should pledge to support an inclusive and transparent process and refrain from external interference,” Blinken stated, adding that the US is ready to recognize and support a government that emerges from this process.

President Biden underscored the importance of this transition, warning against replacing one tyrant with another. “It is now incumbent upon all the opposition groups who seek a role in governing Syria to demonstrate their commitment to the rights of all Syrians, the rule of law, and the protection of religious and ethnic minorities,” he said.