Canada Faces Questions After Closing Holocaust and Antisemitism Envoy Office

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) warned that Canada’s decision to dissolve the Office of the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism leaves unanswered how the country will carry out its responsibilities to confront antisemitism and safeguard Holocaust memory.

In a statement, the Canada-based organization said the envoy position had been established to implement Ottawa’s commitments under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), including putting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism into practice across government institutions and public life. With the office now removed, AGPI questioned who will assume responsibility for coordinating national policy and maintaining accountability.

The group said it had previously argued that the structure required reform but maintained that eliminating the office entirely risks weakening Canada’s ability to address antisemitism in a focused and measurable way. It warned that folding the issue into broader advisory frameworks could dilute attention to what it described as a distinct and historically rooted form of hatred.

AGPI also raised concerns about the future of Holocaust remembrance efforts in the absence of a dedicated authority, describing remembrance as both an educational responsibility and a safeguard against historical repetition. Without centralized leadership, it said, such efforts may become fragmented or inconsistent.

The organization called on the government of Prime Minister Mark Carney to establish a new independent commission on antisemitism to replace the former envoy structure. It said such a body should be explicitly tasked with preserving Holocaust memory, applying IHRA principles, and addressing antisemitism in its contemporary manifestations.

“Canada must not retreat from its responsibility,” the statement said, adding that leadership in this area should be strengthened rather than removed.

AGPI describes itself as an organization committed to Holocaust remembrance, combating antisemitism, advancing human rights, and promoting democratic values through education and advocacy.