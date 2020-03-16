Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) officially confers the mandate to form a government on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz during a short ceremony in Jerusalem on Monday. (Mark Neyman/GPO)
Headlines
Israel
mandate
Government
Reuven Rivlin
Blue and White
Likud
Joint List
Benny Gantz
Yisrael Beitenu

Centrist Gantz Gets Green Light to Try to Form Israeli Government

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2020

Following consultations with the eight parties making up Israel’s newly elected parliament, President Reuven Rivlin on Monday tasked centrist Benny Gantz with forming a government. Gantz’s Blue and White list garnered fewer votes than did the Likud party of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, but a larger number of parliamentarians nonetheless recommended Gantz for prime minister. This was Israel’s third snap election in less than a year, and both Gantz and Netanyahu failed at coalition-building efforts in the previous two outings. Perhaps most noteworthy is the fact that the Blue and White leader has the support of both the Joint List and the Yisrael Beitenu party. The former is an alliance of lists seen as representing the country’s Arab citizens, while the latter espouses strong right-wing Zionist views. Nevertheless, Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Liberman, an avowed secularist and onetime Netanyahu ally, is now a harsh critic of the prime minister over his upcoming corruption trial and the fact that his rightist bloc includes the country’s religious parties. Gantz now has 28 days to form a government.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.