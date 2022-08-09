The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5 Spreading Fast in Turkey
News Updates
Turkey
coronavirus
COVID-19
omicron variant

COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5 Spreading Fast in Turkey

The Media Line Staff
08/09/2022

COVID-19 cases are surging in Turkey, largely due to the spread of the omicron subvariant BA.5, which spreads faster than earlier variants, even outdoors. Although BA.5 is more contagious than previous variants, it is not more deadly. The World Health Organization has described BA.5 as a “variant of concern.” Turkey’s Health Ministry reported Saturday that there were more than 406,000 new COVID-19 cases and 337 deaths during the week of July 25-Aug. 1; the previous week saw 365,000 new cases and 157 related deaths.

Turkey’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases now stands at 684.7 per million people – the second-highest in the MENA region after Cyprus (872.44 daily new cases per million people). Turkey has the MENA region’s fifth-highest seven-day rolling average number of daily deaths per million people, at 0.57, below Iran (0.74), Tunisia (0.75), Israel (0.89), and the region’s worst by far, Cyprus (4.46 daily deaths per million).

Turkey’s cumulative death toll from COVID-19 stands at nearly 99,678, with 16.3 million cases diagnosed since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) wants to government to bring back preventive measures such as an indoor mask mandate. The TTB said Turkey had a low rate of acceptance of the third and fourth vaccine doses and recommended precautions in particular for people with obesity, cancer or diabetes. The elderly and people with chronic diseases should have booster shots if their last vaccination was more than six months ago.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.