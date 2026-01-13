Damascus Hosts First Syrian–Egyptian Economic Forum After Years of Stagnation

[DAMASCUS] The inaugural meeting of the Syrian–Egyptian Economic Forum took place Sunday in the Syrian capital. Participants described the event as a strategic turning point in economic relations between the two countries after years of political and economic stagnation.

Organized by the Union of Syrian Chambers of Commerce in cooperation with its Egyptian counterpart and supervised by the ministries of economy in both countries, the forum includes a series of panel discussions and intensive dialogues between senior businesspeople and officials. It aims to boost trade and investment cooperation and to establish practical partnerships and joint projects in strategic sectors.

During the opening speeches, officials from both countries emphasized the importance of strengthening economic relations, which they described as a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development. Syria’s finance minister said the government has clearly defined its 2026–2030 strategy, including tax reforms and measures to ease the movement of currency to help build a more attractive investment climate.

Anas Al-Bou, an adviser to the president of the Syrian Chambers of Commerce, told The Media Line that holding the forum comes at a sensitive moment—one that calls for close cooperation between the two countries’ business communities to speed Syria’s economic recovery after years of war and isolation.

The secretary general of the Union of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce expressed optimism that the forum will pave the way for facilitating bilateral trade and exchanging technical expertise between Syrian and Egyptian companies, especially in infrastructure, energy, and industry.

Ayman El-Ashry, chairman of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, also told The Media Line that the forum features intensive discussions on practical mechanisms for implementing joint projects and removing obstacles facing trade and investment flows. He emphasized that the next phase requires moving from theoretical coordination to tangible executive partnerships.

“We are presented with a real opportunity to explore investment prospects in major sectors such as iron, energy, and transportation, which can contribute to reconstruction, create job opportunities, and strengthen economic integration between the two countries,” he said.

Separately, a number of participating Syrian businesspeople expressed hope that the forum would open new horizons for local companies to engage in global value chains and attract Egyptian capital to the Syrian market. Proposals were presented to establish a joint chamber of commerce to facilitate information exchange and the execution of bilateral projects.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce delegation held extensive meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During those meetings, al-Sharaa highlighted the depth of historical and cultural ties between Syria and Egypt and said the Syrian market is prepared to welcome Egyptian companies and benefit from Egypt’s expertise in the infrastructure and energy sectors. He stressed that relations between the two countries go beyond simple trade to genuine developmental partnerships.

Al-Sharaa also cited his long-standing affinity with Egypt and the Nasserist vision of Arab unity, describing stronger Syria–Egypt ties as a strategic priority for the entire Arab region. He said the visit reflected a shared commitment to removing barriers to trade and investment and advancing joint development projects.

The forum signals a new phase in Syria’s economy following recent shifts, including efforts to restructure economic policy and ease some restrictions on trade and investment. It also comes as Damascus looks to Egypt as a key partner in reconstruction and development, drawing on Egypt’s experience in major infrastructure and industrial projects over the past decade.

Economically, analysts say the Syrian–Egyptian relationship goes beyond simple trade, focusing on creating joint production systems and linking value chains between the two countries in long-term strategic sectors such as energy, agriculture, and telecommunications. Establishing a joint economic zone or a joint chamber of commerce could also be a critical tool in accelerating this integration on the ground.

The forum is also seen as a bridge for easing the remaining political stagnation between Damascus and Cairo, using the economy as a platform to advance broader strategic interests.

The initiative comes as Syrian markets show signs of partial recovery after years of economic collapse and prolonged war. Official statistics indicate the presence of thousands of Syrian investors in Egypt who have established thousands of companies and factories, indirectly strengthening cross-border economic relations.

Experts say Syria’s prospects for attracting outside partnerships—whether from Egypt or other regional markets—will improve if it loosens past economic restrictions, eases taxes and limits on currency movement, expands the role of the private sector, and streamlines investment procedures.