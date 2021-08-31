Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dan Shapiro Joins US State Department’s Iran Team
Then US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro and his wife, Julie Fisher, greet then-Vice President Joe Biden as he arrives at Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2016. (US Embassy Tel Aviv)
News Updates
Dan Shapiro
US State Department
Iran

Dan Shapiro Joins US State Department’s Iran Team

The Media Line Staff
08/31/2021

Former US ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, has been named a senior advisor to the US State Department. Shapiro will be part of the State Department’s Iran policy team and will report directly to US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley. The State Department announced the appointment on Monday, although he started in the position last week. Axios first reported the appointment on Sunday.

Shapiro was in Washington ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and advised the State Department on several issues, Axios reported, citing an unnamed source. Shapiro did not meet with the Israeli delegation, according to the report.

Shapiro will spend half of his time in Washington and half in Israel, where he’ll work out of the US embassy, Axios also reported.

Shapiro supported the Iran nuclear deal, but he is more centrist in his views on Iran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.