Dan Shapiro Joins US State Department’s Iran Team

Former US ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, has been named a senior advisor to the US State Department. Shapiro will be part of the State Department’s Iran policy team and will report directly to US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley. The State Department announced the appointment on Monday, although he started in the position last week. Axios first reported the appointment on Sunday.

Shapiro was in Washington ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and advised the State Department on several issues, Axios reported, citing an unnamed source. Shapiro did not meet with the Israeli delegation, according to the report.

Shapiro will spend half of his time in Washington and half in Israel, where he’ll work out of the US embassy, Axios also reported.

Shapiro supported the Iran nuclear deal, but he is more centrist in his views on Iran.