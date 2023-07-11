Donate
Day of Resistance: Thousands Protest Israeli Judiciary Bill at Ben-Gurion Airport
Israeli border guards stand alert as demonstrators rally with national and pride rainbow flags behind barriers during a protest at Ben-Gurion Airport near Lod on July 11, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
07/11/2023

Hannah Levin and Patrick Doyle, interns with The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program, were on the scene at Ben-Gurion International Airport where over 10,000 protesters gathered Tuesday as part of a nationwide “Day of Resistance.” The protests follow Monday’s passing of the first reading of the controversial reasonableness standard bill in the Knesset.

Public dissent was at a fever pitch across the country, with citizens protesting en masse against the proposed legislation, which critics argue would undermine the judiciary’s power to check the executive. Waving Israeli flags as well as flags representing specific groups such as the LGBTQ+ and Druze communities, protesters filled the streets between the airport and its parking garages.

The sounds of protest, from drums to bullhorns, megaphones, and powerful chants of “Democracy!” “Government of thieves!” and “Israel is not Iran!” resonated loudly at the site. The demonstration area, however, was unable to contain the growing crowd, leading to occasional altercations with the police. Police efforts to control the crowd at times turned violent, with officers seizing flags from protesters and using force to maintain order.

By Tuesday night, Israeli police had arrested 77 protesters for disturbing the peace. Despite this, the protest showed no sign of abating as more protesters continued to arrive at the airport by train, raising concerns about potential overcrowding and trampling.

