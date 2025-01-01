This holiday season, give to:

Terror in New Orleans: 10 Killed, 35 Hurt, Including Israelis; ISIS Flag Found
FBI investigators arrive at the scene where the white Ford F-150 pickup truck that crashed into a work lift after allegedly driving into a crowd of New Year's revelers in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. (MATTHEW HINTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Terror in New Orleans: 10 Killed, 35 Hurt, Including Israelis; ISIS Flag Found

The Media Line Staff
01/01/2025

A driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans’ French Quarter early Wednesday, killing 10 and injuring over 35 before engaging in a shootout with police. Authorities are investigating the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

Investigators have found a furled Islamic State flag in the vehicle used in the attack, according to law enforcement officials speaking on condition of anonymity. The FBI is treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism, with an improvised explosive device also discovered at the scene.

Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver swerved past barricades, firing at officers and striking two of them before being killed in the exchange. The incident occurred at 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, a popular tourist destination. The injured officers are in stable condition.

Two Israeli citizens were among the injured, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed. Their conditions have not been disclosed, but the ministry and Israel’s Consulate General in Houston are working with local authorities and the victims’ families. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar instructed a consular representative to travel to New Orleans.

“This man was intent on creating carnage,” Kirkpatrick said. “He was hell-bent on causing the destruction we saw.”

Eyewitnesses described the chaos as the truck struck revelers. “You could see bodies, people bleeding, broken bones,” said Zion Parsons, who narrowly escaped the rampage.

President Joe Biden pledged federal support for the investigation, while Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the attack as “an act of terror.” Injured victims were rushed to multiple hospitals, and police have secured the French Quarter as investigations continue.

