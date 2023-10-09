Earthquake Horror in Western Afghanistan: Qatar Rallies To Assist Stricken Nation

Rising death toll and widespread destruction prompt Qatar's swift response

In the wake of a series of devastating earthquakes striking western Afghanistan, Qatar has extended its heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to the Afghan people. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement reaffirming its solidarity with the earthquake victims and its commitment to providing essential assistance for their recovery.

Expressing deep sympathy for the families of those affected, Qatar has pledged its assistance in facilitating a swift recovery for the injured and the affected communities.

Tragically, the earthquake’s toll continues to rise, with the latest reports indicating a staggering 2,053 lives lost and 9,240 individuals suffering injuries. Additionally, the seismic activity has resulted in the destruction of 1,340 homes, leaving many displaced and in dire need of aid.

Qatar’s swift response underscores the importance of international cooperation during times of crisis, as countries rally to support Afghanistan in its time of need.