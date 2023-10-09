The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Earthquake Horror in Western Afghanistan: Qatar Rallies To Assist Stricken Nation
Afghan residents clear debris from a damaged house after earthquake in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on Oct. 7,2023 (Mohsen Karimi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Qatar
Afghanistan
Earthquake
assistance
solidarity

Earthquake Horror in Western Afghanistan: Qatar Rallies To Assist Stricken Nation

The Media Line Staff
10/09/2023

Rising death toll and widespread destruction prompt Qatar's swift response

In the wake of a series of devastating earthquakes striking western Afghanistan, Qatar has extended its heartfelt condolences and unwavering support to the Afghan people. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement reaffirming its solidarity with the earthquake victims and its commitment to providing essential assistance for their recovery.

Expressing deep sympathy for the families of those affected, Qatar has pledged its assistance in facilitating a swift recovery for the injured and the affected communities.

Tragically, the earthquake’s toll continues to rise, with the latest reports indicating a staggering 2,053 lives lost and 9,240 individuals suffering injuries. Additionally, the seismic activity has resulted in the destruction of 1,340 homes, leaving many displaced and in dire need of aid.

Qatar’s swift response underscores the importance of international cooperation during times of crisis, as countries rally to support Afghanistan in its time of need.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.