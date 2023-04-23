Happy holidays!
Egyptian Embassy Staff Member Injured in Sudan Clashes
Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in front of the Egyptian Embassy during ongoing demonstrations in Khartoum, Sudan on April 27, 2019. (Omer Erdem/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News Updates
Egypt
Sudan
Military
Embassy
Safety

Egyptian Embassy Staff Member Injured in Sudan Clashes

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2023

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that a staff member of the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, was injured in the country’s recent military clashes. The ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid stated that this incident highlights the need for extreme caution to preserve the safety of Egyptian citizens and diplomats in Sudan. He also pointed out that over 10,000 Egyptian citizens are currently in Sudan, which necessitates a safe and orderly planning process to evacuate them from the conflict-stricken country.

The fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started on April 15 following days of tension. This led Egypt’s flag carrier EgyptAir to suspend its flights to and from Khartoum International Airport. The situation in Sudan remains unstable, with over 420 people killed and about 3,700 others wounded.

The Egyptian government has been monitoring the situation in Sudan closely and working on evacuation plans for its citizens. The injured embassy staff member received medical treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. The Foreign Ministry urged all Egyptian citizens in Sudan to exercise caution and follow the instructions of the embassy.

