Egyptian President Sisi Calls Netanyahu Following Deadly Attack

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Tuesday morning to express his condolences following Saturday’s deadly attack on the countries’ common border. Netanyahu thanked el-Sisi for the condolences and his commitment to a joint investigation of the attack.

As The Media Line reported earlier this week, the Israeli military said the incident began when an Egyptian policeman crossed the border and killed two soldiers Saturday morning. Later that day, the policeman and a third Israeli soldier were killed in a gunfight following a manhunt.

Netanyahu said in the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday in Jerusalem that he conveyed a very clear message to the Egyptian government.

“We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough,” Netanyahu said. “This is part of the important security cooperation between us, which has benefited both countries over the years.”