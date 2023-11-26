Elon Musk’s Upcoming Israel Visit To Include Talks With Netanyahu, Herzog

Canadian American billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to visit Israel on Monday amid a backdrop of recent antisemitism allegations. Musk, known for his significant global influence and the acquisition of X (formerly Twitter), has planned meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. The specifics of the agenda remain undisclosed but are expected to cover vital topics, considering Musk’s prominent role in technology and the controversies surrounding his statements and activities.

Musk previously met with Netanyahu in California this September, discussing topics like artificial intelligence and potential investments in Israel. This upcoming visit occurs as Jerusalem continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, which resulted in a significant loss of life and a surge in online anti-Jewish sentiment. Musk has been actively involved in efforts to address and reduce the spread of hatred toward Jews and Israel online.