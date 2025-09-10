EU Chief Moves To Curb Israel Ties as Gaza Fighting Intensifies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday in Strasbourg that she will seek EU sanctions and a partial suspension of trade with Israel over the Gaza war, while Israel expanded evacuation warnings in Gaza City and emergency crews in Qatar searched rubble from an Israeli strike that targeted Hamas leaders. Von der Leyen outlined the next steps through the European Commission—freezing portions of EU executive support to Israel and establishing a Palestine donor group next month—arguing that humanitarian conditions demand a harder line.

“We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold. We will stop all payments in these areas, without affecting our work with Israeli civil society or Yad Vashem,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament. She also said, “Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop.” The 27-nation bloc remains split over policy toward Israel and the Palestinians, raising doubts about whether a majority of member states will back sanctions or trade measures.

The push came as the Israeli military issued fresh calls for residents to leave parts of western Gaza City ahead of operations it describes as necessary to dismantle remaining Hamas strongholds. The Gaza Health Ministry reports thousands killed in the latest phase of fighting and says hundreds have died from causes related to malnutrition since international experts declared famine in Gaza City on Aug. 22. Israel says it targets Hamas infrastructure and urges civilians to move away from fighting.