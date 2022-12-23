It's the glowing season of lights.

Europe Threatens To Cut PA Funding Over Incitement in Textbooks
Palestinian students attend a class at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip. Aug. 8, 2020. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
European Union
European Parliament
Incitement
Textbooks

Europe Threatens To Cut PA Funding Over Incitement in Textbooks

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2022
The European Parliament this month adopted a resolution “strongly condemning” incitement and antisemitism in Palestinian Authority school textbooks and warned that European Union funding could be at stake.
The resolution highlighted the fact that EU money is paying for the textbooks, and said that this could lead to an indefinite suspension of funding, Israel’s Ynet news website reported. The warning was echoed by members of the European Parliament, the website said.
Slovak MEP Miriam Lexman branded the Palestinian textbooks “a key impediment to the resolution of the conflict,” while the EU Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli said that significant changes to the curriculum in PA schools was “essential.”
In response to the resolution, the PA said it “deeply regrets and is concerned about efforts by certain quarters in the European Parliament to inject false claims and attacks against Palestinian children, institutions and UNRWA [the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees].”

