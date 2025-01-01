Ex-Defense Minister Gallant Resigns, Criticizes Judicial Overhaul and Ultra-Orthodox Exemptions

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant announced his resignation from the Knesset on Wednesday, citing policy disagreements within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Gallant will remain a member of the party but said he could not support recent government moves on judicial reform and military enlistment.

In a televised statement, Gallant reflected on his decades of military and political service, taking credit for weakening the military capabilities of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. He also assumed responsibility for Israel’s preparedness ahead of the devastating October 7 Hamas assault, as well as for the ongoing war. “As on the battlefield, so too in public service, there are moments when you have to stop to assess the situation and choose the course of action,” Gallant said. He added that his “journey is not yet complete.”

Gallant sharply criticized the government’s judicial overhaul, calling it a “clear and immediate danger.” He also argued for universal military enlistment, emphasizing that the inclusion of ultra-Orthodox Israelis is a “military necessity.” He accused Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz of advancing plans to exempt ultra-Orthodox citizens from service, a policy he said he could not support.

The announcement comes after months of tension between Gallant and Netanyahu, including Gallant’s absence on Tuesday during a critical budget vote, which saw Netanyahu leave his hospital bed to participate. In March, Netanyahu fired Gallant after he opposed the judicial overhaul, only to reinstate him amid public protests.