Flotilla Nears Gaza as Israeli Navy Prepares Interception Amid Security Concerns 

More than 40 vessels sailing under the banner of the “Global Sumud Flotilla” were approaching the 150-nautical-mile mark off Gaza’s coast late Tuesday, preparing to enter waters where previous attempts to breach Israel’s naval blockade have been halted.

The convoy, carrying over 500 participants, including politicians, legal advocates and activist Greta Thunberg, has stated it will not turn back, despite growing warnings from Italy and the likelihood of interception by Israeli forces.

Organizers claimed Israeli drones were flying overhead and said unknown vessels approached their boats earlier in the day. While those vessels later retreated, flotilla members said they had activated security protocols, anticipating an imminent response from Israel.

The flotilla says it has reached the point where Israel intercepted the “Madleen” ship in June. Organizers accuse the Israel Defense Forces of attacking that vessel, though the takeover was reported as non-violent, and participants were deported. Israel, which views the blockade as essential to preventing Hamas from smuggling in weapons, has dismissed such flotillas as politically driven provocations.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto made a final appeal for the convoy to offload aid in Cyprus for delivery to Gaza, an offer backed by Israel. Flotilla members rejected the proposal, accusing Italy of aiding Israel’s efforts to stop the mission. Italy’s navy, which had accompanied the flotilla with one frigate, announced it would withdraw once the vessels reach the 150-nautical-mile line.

The Israeli Navy is expected to carry out a complex operation, potentially during Yom Kippur, to intercept the flotilla. Military officials plan to detain participants, some of whom may be deported from Ashdod Port, while others may be taken to a temporary facility or dealt with by a special tribunal. Several vessels could be towed—or sunk—depending on resistance.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said documents recovered in Gaza show a link between flotilla leaders and Hamas’s overseas network, the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians, , which Israel designated a terror organization in 2021. The flotilla has denied these ties and says it will continue toward Gaza.