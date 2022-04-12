The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Flour Shortages Shut Down Lebanon’s Bakeries Amid Financial Crisis, Russo-Ukrainian War
wheat
bakery
Lebanon
Russo-Ukrainian War

Flour Shortages Shut Down Lebanon's Bakeries Amid Financial Crisis, Russo-Ukrainian War

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2022

Many bakeries in southern Lebanon suspended business on Monday and more will be forced to follow suit on Tuesday amid shortages of flour, the head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in South Lebanon said Monday. “A big number of bakeries stopped working today and many more will follow suit tomorrow as they no longer have flour and are therefore unable to secure the citizens’ need for bread,” the Elnashra news website quoted Zakaria Al-Arabi al-Qudsi as saying. The Russo-Ukrainian War has affected the country’s access to wheat, Lebanon’s economy and trade minister, Amin Salam, announced last month. Lebanon imports the bulk of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. Salam said he was trying to secure other sources of the grain but had to wait for funds from the central bank. Lebanon has been suffering from what has been called one of the most severe financial crises in modern history, and the shortage of US dollars needed to pay for imports has affected the country’s ability to meet its basic food needs.

