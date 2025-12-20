Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Wife Sentenced to 17 Years in State Gift House Corruption Case 

[Islamabad] A special court on Saturday sentenced former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison each in the State Gift House-II case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case at Adiala Jail on Saturday morning and sentenced the former prime minister and his wife to 10 years in prison each under Section 5 of the Anti-Corruption Act, and seven years each under the Pakistan Penal Code, totaling 17 years in prison for both.

The court also imposed a total fine of 16.4 million rupees on Imran Khan and his wife.

The State Gift House-II case centers on allegations of illegally retaining and selling 10 valuable gifts, including 7 watches.

The initial investigation of the case was conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and later, following amendments, the case was transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The former prime minister and his wife were indicted in this case on Dec. 12 last year, but both pleaded not guilty. Subsequently, the trial proceeded, and the witnesses’ statements were recorded.

After the trial in the State Gift House-I case, NAB filed a new reference against Khan and Bushra Bibi, in July this year.

Under the law, every government gift must first be reported and deposited in the State Gift House (commonly known as Toshakhana), while the recipient can retain gifts valued up to 30,000 rupees.

In the first case, known as Toshakhana-I, the Election Commission of Pakistan accused Khan of making false statements in his election asset forms by failing to properly disclose the sale proceeds of Toshakhana gifts.

In August 2023, an Islamabad trial court convicted Khan and sentenced him to three years in prison, imposed a fine, and disqualified him from holding public office for five years.

He appealed the conviction, and in April 2024, the Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence pending the appeal, meaning the prison term and disqualification were temporarily halted while the case is under review.

Khan, his family, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have denied these charges, calling them politically motivated.

Responding to today’s verdict against Khan, PTI stated on X: “A closed-door jail trial is neither free nor fair. Imran Khan’s family was not allowed into Adiala Jail, where the court announced the verdict of the Toshakhana-II case. Today’s conviction is just to prolong Khan’s illegal, unjust incarceration. The entire world knows these cases are politically motivated.”

His family and lawyers have accused authorities of keeping him in solitary confinement, while his son recently claimed that Khan has been held in a death cell.