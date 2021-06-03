Gantz Makes Round of Meetings in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged the “United States’ enduring commitment to Israel security,” and called for moving forward on humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and reconstruction of Gaza during a meeting with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday in Washington.

Gantz responded in an appearance in front of reporters prior to the meeting: “I’m looking forward to discuss, as we have discussed before, the challenges that we have with Iran, with the Palestinians. As far as Gaza concerned, we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody. And as defense minister, I think the combination between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure – it’s very important for me.”

Gantz also met Thursday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. “We talked about the need to promote regional stability by halting Iranian aggressiveness, while strengthening the alliance of moderates, and protecting Israel’s QME,” Gantz tweeted after the meeting.

Gantz was scheduled to meet later on Thursday with his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon.