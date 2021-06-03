Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gantz Makes Round of Meetings in Washington
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, left, talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House on June 3, 2021. (Shmulik Almani)
News Updates

Gantz Makes Round of Meetings in Washington

Marcy Oster
06/03/2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged the “United States’ enduring commitment to Israel security,” and called for moving forward on humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and reconstruction of Gaza during a meeting with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday in Washington.

Gantz responded in an appearance in front of reporters prior to the meeting: “I’m looking forward to discuss, as we have discussed before, the challenges that we have with Iran, with the Palestinians.  As far as Gaza concerned, we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody.  And as defense minister, I think the combination between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure – it’s very important for me.”

Gantz also met Thursday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. “We talked about the need to promote regional stability by halting Iranian aggressiveness, while strengthening the alliance of moderates, and protecting Israel’s QME,” Gantz tweeted after the meeting.

Gantz was scheduled to meet later on Thursday with his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.