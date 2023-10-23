The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gaza Crisis: Egypt Sends Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid Via Rafah Crossing
The Rafah border crossing, Oct. 22, 2023. (Mohammed Assad/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Gaza Strip
Humanitarian Aid
Rafah border crossing
Egyptian NGOs
Israeli airstrikes

Gaza Crisis: Egypt Sends Another Batch of Humanitarian Aid Via Rafah Crossing

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2023

Second humanitarian aid convoy reaches Rafah, poised to enter Gaza

A second convoy of 17 trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, poised to deliver crucial supplies to the Gaza Strip. The enclave has been facing a dire humanitarian situation due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes. The convoy follows a 20-truck aid mission that reached Gaza on Saturday.

The aid package includes food, medical supplies, water, blankets, clothing, and other essentials, according to Ra’ed el-Gebaly, a volunteer with the Egyptian Food Bank. The trucks have been organized by the National Alliance for Civil Development Work, a coalition of Egyptian non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in partnership with the Egyptian Red Crescent. The aid is set to be distributed by the United Nations, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and the Red Cross in Gaza.

Abdel-Rahman Habat, of the Cairo-based Life Makers Foundation, stressed that current aid levels are insufficient for meeting the basic needs of the besieged population. About 200 more vehicles are queued at the Rafah crossing, awaiting entry into Gaza.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres labeled Egypt’s El-Arish airport and the Rafah crossing as “lifelines to the people of Gaza” during his visit to Egypt.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.