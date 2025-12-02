Global Nuclear Emergency Conference Opens in Riyadh With Focus on Preparedness

A major international meeting devoted to improving how countries handle nuclear and radiological emergencies opened Monday in the Saudi capital, drawing participants from more than 100 nations. The four-day conference is being held by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC).

According to the IAEA, over 450 people are attending, including government regulators, emergency personnel, technical specialists, and researchers. The program is designed to review current practices, present new studies, and look at concrete steps nations can take to strengthen preparedness and response capacities.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, speaking in a recorded message, said confidence in nuclear energy relies on dependable and transparent safety arrangements. He stressed that rigorous planning for emergency situations remains central to maintaining that trust.

Khalid Aleissa, head of the NRRC and president of the conference, noted that progress in the field increasingly depends on adopting modern tools and expanding cooperation with international partners, including the IAEA. Such collaboration, he said, can help countries build stronger systems for dealing with nuclear or radiological incidents.

The agenda features a mix of plenary discussions, keynote talks, and expert exchanges. Scheduled sessions will explore topics such as the role of artificial intelligence in crisis response, methods for making decisions when information is limited, the benefits of structured emergency drills, and planning considerations for emerging technologies such as floating or mobile reactors.