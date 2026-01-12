Global Solidarity Rallies Back Iran Protest Movement as Crackdown Deepens

Thousands of demonstrators rallied Sunday and into Monday in the US, Europe, and elsewhere to support anti-regime protesters in Iran, staging marches and vigils aimed at pressuring governments to confront Tehran’s crackdown and to keep global attention fixed on a fast-moving crisis.

In Los Angeles, a large gathering in the Westwood area drew many Iranian Americans and other supporters waving pre-1979 Iranian flags and chanting for political change. The rally was jolted when a rented U-Haul truck drove into the crowd in what authorities described as a vehicle-ramming incident. Police detained the driver, and several people were injured. After the scene was secured, demonstrators regrouped and continued the event.

In Washington, protesters assembled near the White House with signs calling for democratic reforms and human rights protections, portraying their message as solidarity with Iranians facing arrests and violence at home. Similar scenes played out across Europe, where diaspora communities have mobilized in large numbers whenever unrest surges in Iran.

Paris saw a sizable march near major landmarks, with participants carrying Iran’s pre-1979 national flag, a common emblem among opponents of the current theocratic system. In London, crowds gathered outside the Iranian Embassy and marched through central areas, briefly disrupting traffic while demanding accountability and international pressure. Many carried the Lion and Sun flag, another symbol associated with pre-revolution Iran.

In Istanbul, demonstrators rallied near the Iranian consulate despite winter weather, while in Berlin, protesters filled public spaces with banners and placards, including signs reading, “Stand With Iran—Stand for Freedom.”

Organizers also held smaller rallies in Toronto, echoing calls for sustained international focus on Iran.

The demonstrations abroad come as protests inside Iran intensify. What began as anger over economic conditions has widened into direct challenges to the political order. Rights groups have reported more than 500 deaths and tens of thousands of detentions, while Iranian authorities have restricted internet access, complicating communication and independent verification.

President Donald Trump has said the United States is prepared to support Iranians seeking freedom, as other governments urge restraint and call for respect for human rights.