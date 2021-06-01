Defend Press Freedom

Gulen Nephew Arrested By Turkish Spy Agency
Fethullah Gülen at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania in 2016. (AlphaX News/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Fethullah Gulen
arrest

Gulen Nephew Arrested By Turkish Spy Agency

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2021

The nephew of a Muslim cleric and former ally of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now living in self-exile in the United States was arrested by Turkish agents.

Selahaddin Gulen, nephew of Fethullah Gulen, who is wanted in Turkey on charges of membership of a terror organization, was captured by the Turkish national spy agency MIT, state-run media reported Monday.

It is not known where Selahaddin Gulen was captured or if he was retuned to Turkey. He was reported to have been living in Kenya. A Kenyan court had refused to allow his arrest and extradition, according to AFP.

Fethullah Gulen is accused of fomenting an attempted coup d’état on Erdogan five years ago. Gulen denies being behind the coup attempt. The attempted July 15, 2016 coup left 251 people dead and more than 2,700 injured.

