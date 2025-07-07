Donate
Hamas Officer: ‘Barely Anything Left’ of Military Structure in Gaza
Palestinians and Hamas fighters attend a funeral ceremony for 40 gunmen and civilians killed during the war with Israel, at the Shati refugee camp north of Gaza City on Feb. 28, 2025, amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. (BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
07/07/2025

A senior Hamas commander told the BBC in a report published Sunday that the terrorist group has lost control of about 80% of the Gaza Strip and that its military infrastructure has been largely destroyed after nearly two years of war with Israel.

The commander, described as a lieutenant colonel in Hamas and speaking through voice messages, said the group’s military leadership had been decimated during the 21-month long conflict, which began in October 2023.

“Let’s be realistic here — there’s barely anything left of the security structure. Most of the leadership, about 95%, are now dead,” the officer reportedly said. “The active figures have all been killed.”

BBC News said the officer was seriously wounded in Israeli strikes and was speaking anonymously from an undisclosed location. The outlet did not provide further details on how the messages were authenticated but described the source as a senior figure in the group.

“So really, what’s stopping Israel from continuing this war?” he added, reflecting a sense of hopelessness over Hamas’s ability to sustain its resistance.

The Israeli military has not publicly responded to the report but has previously stated that it aims to dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and prevent the group from launching future attacks.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly cross-border assault on Oct. 7, 2023.

