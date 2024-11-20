Hamas: Prisoner Swap Only Possible After Gaza War Ends

Hamas’ acting Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, said Wednesday that a hostages-for-prisoners deal with Israel is contingent on an end to the ongoing war in Gaza. Speaking in a televised interview on the group’s Al-Aqsa channel, Hayya emphasized Hamas’ stance, stating, “Without an end to the war, there can be no prisoner swap.”

Hayya, who led Hamas’ negotiating team in talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining negotiations. “The reality proves that Netanyahu is the one who undermines it,” Hayya said, adding, “We are ready to continue efforts, but it is more important to see real will on the side of the occupation to end the aggression.”

His remarks come as efforts to broker a cease-fire remain stalled. On Wednesday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an unconditional and permanent cease-fire, insisting that any resolution must explicitly call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages.

Hamas has tied any truce to the release of both Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza, as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has vowed that the war will not end until Hamas is eradicated and has ruled out any role for the group in Gaza’s governance post-war.

Hayya also welcomed a proposal from Egypt to form an administrative committee comprising Hamas and the rival Fatah movement to govern Gaza after the fighting ends. However, no agreement has been finalized, as Israel rejects any Hamas involvement in the enclave’s administration.