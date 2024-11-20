Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hamas: Prisoner Swap Only Possible After Gaza War Ends
Hamas Arab relations chief Khalil al-Hayya (C) arrives for a press conference during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus on Oct. 19, 2022 for the first time since the Palestinian Islamist group severed ties with Syria a decade ago. (Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas: Prisoner Swap Only Possible After Gaza War Ends

The Media Line Staff
11/20/2024

Hamas’ acting Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, said Wednesday that a hostages-for-prisoners deal with Israel is contingent on an end to the ongoing war in Gaza. Speaking in a televised interview on the group’s Al-Aqsa channel, Hayya emphasized Hamas’ stance, stating, “Without an end to the war, there can be no prisoner swap.”

Hayya, who led Hamas’ negotiating team in talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining negotiations. “The reality proves that Netanyahu is the one who undermines it,” Hayya said, adding, “We are ready to continue efforts, but it is more important to see real will on the side of the occupation to end the aggression.”

His remarks come as efforts to broker a cease-fire remain stalled. On Wednesday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an unconditional and permanent cease-fire, insisting that any resolution must explicitly call for the immediate release of Israeli hostages.

Hamas has tied any truce to the release of both Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza, as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has vowed that the war will not end until Hamas is eradicated and has ruled out any role for the group in Gaza’s governance post-war.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Hayya also welcomed a proposal from Egypt to form an administrative committee comprising Hamas and the rival Fatah movement to govern Gaza after the fighting ends. However, no agreement has been finalized, as Israel rejects any Hamas involvement in the enclave’s administration.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Cease-fire
Egypt
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Khalil al-Hayya
Palestinian
Qatar
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods