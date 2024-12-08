Donate
Einav Zangauker (2nd L) attends a demonstration with families of hostages before speaking to press about her hostage son Matan Zangauker's video statement, in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 7, 2024. (Mostafa Alkhaoruf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hamas Releases New Video of Israeli Hostage Matan Zangauker

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2024

Hamas released a video on Saturday claiming to show Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, 24, pleading with Israeli leaders to secure the release of captives held in Gaza. In the footage, Zangauker, introduced by name, appeals for a deal to bring hostages back to Israel.

The Hostage Families Forum, representing the relatives of captives, called the video “proof of life” and noted that it provides further evidence that hostages remain alive after more than 420 days in captivity. They emphasized the severe suffering endured by the captives.

This development comes as talks intensify around a potential deal for the release of around 100 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Mediators, including Qatar, have reported increased momentum following Israel’s landmark cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon last month.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that the deal could involve the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy has reportedly traveled to Qatar and Israel to assist in efforts to broker a cease-fire and finalize a hostage release before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

While Hamas has periodically released hostage videos throughout the 15-month-long war, Israeli officials have consistently dismissed these clips as psychological warfare aimed at pressuring the government.

