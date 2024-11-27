Hamas Welcomes Lebanon Truce, Pushes for Gaza Agreement

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri on Wednesday expressed hope that a US-French brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon would pave the way for a similar agreement to end the war in Gaza. Abu Zuhri stated that Hamas “appreciates Lebanon’s right to reach an agreement that protects its people” and called for international efforts to secure a cease-fire to halt what he described as a “war of genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

The cease-fire in Lebanon, which came into effect on Wednesday, marks a diplomatic breakthrough after over a year of hostilities but has not extended to the ongoing Gaza conflict. International mediators, including Qatar, have struggled to broker a deal in Gaza, with negotiations now on hold amid a lack of concessions from both sides.

Hamas reiterated its conditions for a Gaza cease-fire, demanding an end to the Israeli military campaign, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced Palestinians, and a hostages-for-prisoners exchange. The group accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing peace efforts, with Abu Zuhri stating, “The problem was always with Netanyahu who has always escaped from reaching an agreement.”

Meanwhile, violence continues to escalate in Gaza, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 15 people on Wednesday, including some in a school housing displaced residents. Without a cease-fire, Gaza residents expressed feelings of abandonment as the war enters its 13th month.