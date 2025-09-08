Donate
Hamas Willing To Renew Hostage Negotiations Following President Trump’s ‘Final Warning’
Palestinian Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8, 2025, as part of the fifth hostage-prisoner exchange of a fragile ceasefire. (EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas Willing To Renew Hostage Negotiations Following President Trump’s ‘Final Warning’

The Media Line Staff
09/08/2025

Hamas announced late on Sunday that it is prepared to resume negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of all hostages, following what US President Donald Trump described as his “last warning” to the terror group.

“We received proposals from the American side through mediators to reach a ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said in a statement. The group declared its readiness “to immediately sit at the negotiating table and discuss the release of all hostages in exchange for a clear declaration of ending the war, full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a committee to manage the Gaza Strip by independent Palestinian entities, which will begin its work immediately.” Hamas added it “is in constant contact with mediators to develop these ideas into a comprehensive agreement.”

The announcement came after weeks of deadlock. Hamas had signaled willingness to continue negotiations last week, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed that earlier message as “spin,” accusing the group of not negotiating in good faith.

A source close to Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is “very seriously considering” the current US proposal but has not formally accepted it. “It seems that Hamas will continue its refusal,” the source said.

President Trump has said Israel already accepted his plan, which reportedly calls for the release of all hostages on the first day of a truce, followed by talks that could bring the Gaza war to an end. “Everyone wants the hostages HOME. Everyone wants this war to end!” he wrote on social media. “There will not be another warning.”

