Heavy Israeli Bombings Targeting Syrian Military Sites Reported in Tartus
A Syrian man walks past burnt military vehicles at the site of the previous evening's Israeli airstrike that targeted shipments of weapons that belonged to Syrian government forces in Qamishli, in mainly Kurdish northeastern Syria, on December 10, 2024. (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2024

Israel launched heavy airstrikes on military sites in Syria’s coastal Tartus region overnight Sunday-Monday, reportedly targeting air defense units and missile depots, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The strikes, described as the heaviest in the area since 2012, were not immediately confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The bombings follow Israel’s intensified campaign to dismantle Syria’s strategic military capabilities after the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on December 8. Israeli officials have emphasized the operation aims to prevent weapons and military assets from falling into hostile hands. The IDF has claimed to have destroyed 80% of Syria’s military capabilities so far, targeting chemical weapons sites, missiles, and air force and navy infrastructure.

Footage circulating on social media showed explosions in Tartus, but these reports remain unverified. Israel has maintained its policy of targeting threats in Syria without officially commenting on specific operations.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that overthrew Assad, criticized Israel’s actions in a televised interview. He warned that the strikes crossed red lines and could destabilize the region. However, he reassured that the new Syrian government would not provoke conflicts with Israel and would prioritize rebuilding the war-torn nation.

