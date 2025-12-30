Donate
Herzog Rejects Coalition’s Oct.7 Inquiry Plan in Unity Plea
Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, on May 1, 2024. (EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/31/2025

President Isaac Herzog has intensified his push for a state-led investigation into the October 7 Hamas attacks, sharply criticizing the government’s move toward a politically appointed commission. Speaking at a Torah study event on Dec. 30, he stressed that “a full, thorough and statesmanlike investigation, in accordance with existing law — the Law of Commissions of Inquiry” is essential to learn from the “horrific disaster” and rebuild national trust, the Times of Israel reported.

Herzog warned that including politicians on the probe panel, particularly during an election year, “could significantly harm this vital process and the public trust in it.”

This comes after the coalition advanced a preliminary bill last week for a government-controlled inquiry, sparking outrage from opposition figures, bereaved families, and military veterans who demand an independent panel headed by a Supreme Court justice.

Reiterating his standpoint, Herzog stated that the terrible disaster of October 7, and the failure that led to it, must be investigated in depth and in a national manner.

The controversy highlights deepening political divides, with Netanyahu’s allies rejecting state commissions as biased, while Herzog prioritizes transparency for healing communities in the Negev and beyond. Over 75% of Israelis polled support an impartial probe, after ongoing military probes admitted “complete failure” in pre-attack intelligence.

As the debate gathers steam, Herzog’s renewed call highlights the urgency for unity and national resilience over partisanship in confronting the tragedy’s lessons.

