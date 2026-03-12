Friends of Zion Launch Nationwide Israeli Billboard Campaign Thanking God and Trump

A nationwide billboard campaign thanking US President Donald Trump has been launched across Israel by the Friends of Zion movement, with signs appearing along major highways and central intersections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The billboards carry the message “Thank You God & Donald Trump!” and feature a photograph of the US president.

The campaign was organized by Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and a longtime supporter of Israel. Evans said the initiative is meant to express gratitude during what he described as a historic moment in the Middle East as Israel, the United States and Iran remain engaged in war.

“This is nothing less than a Purim miracle,” Evans said. “The courage and leadership shown by President Trump, combined with the faith of millions who believe in God’s protection over Israel, are changing the course of history in the Middle East. Many believe the events unfolding in Iran could ultimately bring freedom to the Persian people and greater security for the Jewish people in Israel.”

Evans arrived in Israel on February 26, two days before the war began. According to his office, he was the only major evangelical leader to enter the country before the fighting started, saying he wanted to stand with Israelis and document events for the global evangelical community that strongly supports Israel.

During his visit, Evans traveled across the country with a professional camera crew, visiting missile impact sites and communities affected by the war. He met with soldiers, visited wounded civilians in hospitals, attended funerals and spoke with Holocaust survivors.

His team documented how Israeli society continued functioning during wartime while also examining ways to provide practical assistance.

Evans later departed Israel through Egypt and traveled to Washington, DC, where he is continuing advocacy and diplomatic outreach in support of Israel.

The campaign follows earlier nationwide billboard initiatives organized by Evans and the Friends of Zion movement. Previous campaigns included the slogan “Cyrus the Great is Alive,” referring to the biblical Persian king who enabled the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem.

In December 2017, Evans presented Trump with the Friends of Zion Award in the Oval Office for his support of Israel. The award, commissioned by Israel’s ninth president Shimon Peres, has been presented to 28 world leaders recognized for their friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.