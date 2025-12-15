Hollywood Legends Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner, Found Dead of Suspected Homicide in LA Home

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead Sunday afternoon in their Los Angeles home in what authorities are investigating as a suspected homicide, according to law enforcement and family sources. Emergency responders were called to the residence around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a medical aid request and discovered the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a woman in her late 60s. A family spokesperson later confirmed their deaths, saying, “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss.”

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives secured the scene and began an investigation. A law enforcement source familiar with the case said investigators interviewed a family member Sunday evening as part of the inquiry. Police have not announced any arrests or officially identified a suspect.

Reiner’s career spanned acting, directing and producing, with influence across multiple generations of film and television. He first gained national recognition portraying Mike Stivic on the sitcom “All in the Family” before moving behind the camera. His directing credits included “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Stand by Me,” “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Misery” and “A Few Good Men,” among others.

Michele Singer Reiner was an accomplished producer, actor and photographer who collaborated closely with her husband on several projects. She worked as a photographer on “Misery,” acted in “Mixed Nuts” and produced films and documentaries.

The couple met while working on “When Harry Met Sally” and married in 1989, later raising three children together.

People magazine reported that there is speculation among sources close to the family that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, is a suspect in their deaths. Police have confirmed that Nick Reiner is alive and being questioned but emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed. Nick Reiner spoke to People in 2016 about his bouts with drug addiction and homelessness and co-wrote a semi-autobiographical film, “Being Charlie,” on the subject.