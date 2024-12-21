This holiday season, give to:

Houthi Missile Explodes in Tel Aviv Park After Failed Interceptions, Injuring 16
Israeli emergency responders inspect a crater at the site where a projectile fired from Yemen landed, in Tel Aviv early on December 21, 2024. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2024

A missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck a public park in southern Tel Aviv early Saturday, injuring 16 people after Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the projectile. The attack is the second missile to strike central Israel this week amid ongoing hostilities.

The missile hit at 3:44 a.m., triggering widespread sirens and sending millions of Israelis rushing to shelters. Medics reported that 16 people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured by shattered glass from the explosion.

Footage from the site showed a crater in the park and damage to nearby buildings caused by the shockwave. Videos on social media captured the moment of impact and the failed interception attempts.

“The attempted interceptions did not succeed,” said a military spokesperson, adding that the incident is under investigation.

This attack follows Thursday’s missile strike that damaged a school in Ramat Gan and prompted Israel to carry out extensive airstrikes on Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen. During that operation, Israeli fighter jets targeted ports, power stations, and oil depots, aiming to paralyze the group’s military operations.

