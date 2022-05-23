The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Houthis Agree to Discuss Lifting Siege on Taiz, Possibly Extend Truce
Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen Roxane Bazargan (C), visits a site reported to be a prison destroyed in a Saudi-led airstrike in the Houthi stronghold of Sa'ada in northern Yemen, on Feb. 2, 2022. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthis
Yemen Civil War
Cease-fire

The Media Line Staff
05/23/2022

The Houthi rebels have agreed to send representatives for a joint commission to discuss lifting the siege on Taiz city, the last item left to be fulfilled in the United Nations-brokered cease-fire that began on April 2. The civil war between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen backed by a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states began in 2014.

The discussions over lifting the siege come days after the Houthis said they are considering a request by the United Nations to extend the two-month truce, which expires on June 2. As part of the truce, the Houthis have allowed 12 fuel ships to enter the port at Hodeidah and have allowed the departure of two commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

The government of Yemen provided a list of four participants for the meeting on April 7, three days after the UN asked for the negotiators. The Houthi representatives reportedly left on Sunday on a UN plane from the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa to Amman for the negotiations, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. according to Xinhua.

